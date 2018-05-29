FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 4:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, May 29 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,761 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

A combination of Roche’s Tecentriq immunotherapy with chemotherapy helped people with a form of lung cancer live significantly longer than patients on chemotherapy alone, a late-stage trial cited by the Swiss drugmaker showed.

SWATCH, RICHEMONT

Swiss watch exports rise a nominal 13.8 percent year-on-year in April

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika AG details convertible bond allocation

* Private Equity Holding AG: decided to continue company’s distribution policy albeit at a lower level of CHF 2.00 per share; board member Hans Christoph Tanner will not be standing for re-election

* Burckhardt Compression Holding AG FY consolidated net income at CHF 29.0 mn, 10.6% less than in previous fiscal year

* Zehnder Group AG: optimises radiator production network in Europe

* Huegli Holding AG decides to file petition for de-listing of Hügli bearer shares

* SHL Telemedicine Ltd to record additional income of EUR 6.2 million in 2018 from 2016 contract in Germany

* Peach Property Group AG: issue of a hybrid warrant bond; issue volume of CHF 50m with a possibility to increase to a maximum of CHF 100m

* Ascom Holding AG: wins $800,000 U.S. order

ECONOMY

Swiss trade suplus 2.29 billion Swiss francs in April (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
