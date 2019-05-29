Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 29 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.6 percent lower at 9,619 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

POST FINANCE

Swiss PostFinance could enter the market not just for mortgages but also for corporate and consumer lending should plans to partially privatise the state-sector bank bear fruit, its chief executive tells the Tages-Anzeiger paper.

UBS

UBS expects regulatory costs to remain significant over the coming years but to fall from the high levels the bank has faced since 2014, its compliance chief said.

ANALYST RATINGS:

HSBC raises Sika price target to 178 francs, from 174

COMPANY NEWS:

* Richemont published its annual report.

* Panalpina said the Swiss Takeover Board has ruled on requests it filed on May 7, including partially granting its request that cover purchases of DSV A/S shares made by Panalpina to fulfill obligations under existing share plans are not subject to the Best Price Rule.

* Alpiq shareholders are being offered 70 francs per share by CSA Energy Infrastructure, an investment group of the Credit Suisse Investment Foundation, amid a plan announced in April to eventually take the utility private.

* Romande Energie said Nicolas Conne will temporarily lead the finance department

* OC Oerlikon opened a new innovation and production facility in Huntersville, North Carolina, which the company said will be a cornerstone of its additives business in the United States.

ECONOMY

* May KOF indicator due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 95.9

* May investor sentiment due at 0800 GMT (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)