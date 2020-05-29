Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 29 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

BANKING

A U.S. judge said institutional investors can pursue much of their lawsuit accusing 15 major banks, including UBS and Credit Suisse, of rigging prices in the $6.6 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank plans to reshape how it lends to billionaire clients at the international wealth management division, especially loans that are backed by hard-to-sell assets, Bloomberg reported.

SELECTA

U.S. buyout group KKR is preparing to inject funds into the vending machine company, which is saddled with debts and faces a loss of business due to the coronavirus crisis, four sources close to the matter said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche published updated data on Alecensa saying the drug increases overall survival rate for people with alk-positive non-small cell lung cancer.

* Calida said it was selling its subsidiary Oxbow to French company Rainbow.

* Dottikon ES Holding reported FY Net Income Of CHF 33.2 Million, Up 104%.

* Kudelski said its Nagra division and the International Hockey Federation signed a ten-year partnership to operate a consumer sports platform.

* Helvetia announces successful Launch Of Helvetia Swiss Property Fund, raising 450 million francs in capital.

* Cassiopea shareholders voted for an increase in share capital reserved to existing shareholders.

* Santhera said the European Medicines Agency has granted Clock-Stop Extension in authorization of Puldysa to treat Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

* Perfect Holding said it was approached by a third party "interested in discussing a possible transaction". It added that it has delayed the publication of the 2019 annual report and the annual shareholders' meeting in order to assess the situation. bit.ly/2XDKtK5

* Rieter said it expects a loss in the mid double-digit million Swiss franc range in the first half of 2020 and plans to introduce short-time working to adjust capacity in Switzerland and Germany. bit.ly/2M6Xy9r

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BERNER KANTONALBANK - Moody’s affirms Aa2 deposit and A2 senior unsecured debt ratings; outlook remains stable

ECONOMY

* Swiss May KOF indicator due at 0700 GMT, seen at 70.0