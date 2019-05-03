Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 3

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 3 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

SWISS RE

Q1 results due

UBS

UBS’ asset management is a central unit and part of the lender’s business model, chairman Axel Weber reiterated in NZZ newspaper, after sources said Deutsche Bank is in talks with UBS over Deutsche’s DWS.

EX-DIVIDEND

Credit Suisse - 0.26 chf/shr dividend

Swiss Life - 16.50 chf/shr dividend

ECONOMY

* Swiss April CPI due at 0630 GMT. Seen +0.2 pct m/m, +0.7 pct y/y

* Swiss Q2 consumer confidence due at 0545 GMT