Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 3

ZURICH, May 3 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CEVA LOGISTICS

The transport group priced its initial public offering at 27.50 Swiss francs per share, the low end of its indicated range, raising 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.20 billion) in an all-primary offering to repay debt.

GEBERIT

Geberit said it expected raw material prices to continue rising as the Swiss toilet and plumbing supplies maker on Thursday reported operating profit in line with forecasts

LOGITECH

Confirmed its FY 2019 outlook of high single-digit sales growth in constant currency and $310-320 million in non-GAAP operating income after posting record sales

UBS

The bank is looking for a controlling stake in its China joint venture, UBS Securities Co, after the country’s securities regulator announced new rules this year easing restrictions on foreign ownership of brokerages. [nL3N1SA1OO

NOVARTIS

Sandoz unit says receives complete response letter from the FDA for proposed biosimilar rituximab, says remains committed to further discussions with FDA in order to bring medicine to U.S. patients as soon as possible

CEO Vas Narasimhan to speak at 0900 GMT at biotech conference

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sunrise Communications Group AG: revenue increase of +6.4 percent (incl. IFRS 15: +6.3 percent) in Q1, driven by hardware revenue

* Schindler Holding AG: places CHF 500 million domestic bond in two tranches

* Banque Cantonale du Valais: Pierre-Alain Grichting proposed as president of board of directors

ECONOMY

Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan delivers address at 1600 GMT on dangers of sovereign money initiative to be voted on in June referendum