Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 30

ZURICH, May 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening slightly down at 8,633 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

KLINGELNBERG

The Swiss headquartered machinery maker plans to raise about 20 million euros ($23.1 million) by selling new shares on the Swiss stock exchange, with the cash going to help boost growth and acquisition opportunities, it said on Wednesday. The family, now the sole shareholder, is also selling shares, with the free-float seen at around 50 percent following the IPO.

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday that currency markets remain fragile and stuck to the central bank’s current course after political turbulence in Italy sent the Swiss franc soaring.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuros Biosciences announced the start of an investigator-led study of MagnetOs granules

* Asmallworld said it is placing up to 813,715 new shares via an accelerated bookbuilding at 11.50 francs per share to raise money for investments or acquisitions.

* Dufry said it signed new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line.

* Novartis said its drug Promacta got U.S. Food and Drug Administration Priority Review for first-line treatment of severe aplastic anemia, which could help speed up approval of the medicine for a new indication.

ECONOMY

KOF Indicator at 0700 GMT

Swiss investor sentiment at 0800 GMT

SOVEREIGN MONEY

A radical “sovereign money” plan that would upend Switzerland’s traditional monetary system is headed for defeat in a referendum next month as opposition including from the Swiss central bank mounts, a poll showed on Wednesday.