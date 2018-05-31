Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 31

ZURICH, May 31 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dottikon said that full year net income rose to 25.9 million Swiss francs.

* Schaffner Holding elected Martin Luetenegger as head of the automotive division.

* Aryzta said the board has approved the new executive committee.

* ASmallWorld AG said it completed the successful placement of 725’000 newly registered shares, generating gross proceeds of approximately 8.3 million Swiss francs.

* Mikron Group has awarded Skyline Development AG a project mandate for the development of its property on Ipsachstrasse in Nidau.

* Implenia said it is building about 270 homes in Vernier, near Geneva.

ECONOMY

* Swiss gross domestic product for the first quarter due at 0545 GMT

* Swiss retail sales for April due at 0715 GMT

* The Swiss National Bank is due to publish the balance of payments for the first quarter.