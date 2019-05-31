Healthcare Facilities
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 31

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

LOGITECH

The company is moving some manufacturing out of China into places like Vietman, Malaysia and the Philippines to respond to the U.S.-Chinese trade conflict, CEO Bracken Darrell told CNBC. cnb.cx/2MjtEBX

IPO

Packaging maker Aluflexpack is preparing to launch a stock market flotation in Zurich early next week, hoping to benefit from robust capital markets, people close to the matter said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EFG International said it will launch its previously announced share buyback of up to 8 million of its shares - equivalent to 2.7 of its share capital - on June 3 and run until June 30 2020.

* SHL Telemedicine said the Swiss Takeover Board has ordered the mandatory offer price for the company to be reduced by 1 Swiss franc to 7.70 francs per share.

ECONOMY

* Swiss April retail sales data at 0630 GMT

* Fitch Ratings said Swiss loan-to-value ratios are sustainable with strong recovery rates calculated under stressed market value decline assumptions, despite slow amortisation.

