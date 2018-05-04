Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 4

ZURICH, May 4 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 8,831 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS RE

Swiss Re posted a better-than-expected net profit in the first quarter, although it was still down from a year ago amid continuing pressure on reinsurance prices.

It gave no update on talks with SoftBank.

LONZA

The Swiss drug ingredients maker confirmed its guidance on Friday and said it had got off to a good start this year.

CEVA LOGISTICS

The stock makes its market debut after IPO priced at 27.50 francs per share

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* LafargeHolcim said it entered into a liquidity enhancement agreement with Exane S.A. for its listing on Euronext Paris, effective as from May 4, in order to improve the market liquidity of its stock listed in euro.

* Daetwyler Holding said it launched a bond with an amount of 150 million Swiss francs to refund an existing bond due to be repaid on June 7.

* Leclanche SA: announces full year 2017 financial results; on track to hit milestone of 100 MWH of energy storage systems in operation by 2018 and be EBITDA positive by 2020; FY 2017 revenue CHF 18.0 million versus chf 28.5 million in 2016; FY 2017 loss per share CHF 0.70

Says Hubert Angleys, chief financial officer, has been promoted to also serve as chief operating officer

* Datacolor AG - in first half of fiscal year 2017/18 co increased net sales by 17.4% to usd 41.0 mln (previous year: usd 34.9 mln); net income decreased to usd 2.3 mln (previous year: usd 3.4 mln) compared to prior year

* Pargesa net income CHF 60.6 million in Q1 2018, compared with CHF 124.6 million in Q1 2017

ECONOMY

* Switzerland risks being plunged into an “unnecessary and dangerous experiment” if it adopts a radical sovereign money scheme in a referendum next month, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Thursday.

A gfs.bern poll shows the initiative is likely to be defeated

