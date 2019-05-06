Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 6

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker’s gene therapy unit Avexis said new data showed positive results of its Zolgensma drug for a broad spectrum of spinal muscular atrophy patients.

ROCHE

The company is confident it will complete its $4.3 billion takeover of gene therapy specialist Spark Therapeutics despite running into delays from U.S authorities reviewing the deal, the head of the Swiss company’s pharma division told Finanz und Wirtschaft.

Seperately, U.S. regulator FDA approved Kadcyla, a drug by Roche's Genetech unit, for a specific treatment of breast cancer. [bit.ly/2UYWOVN ]

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Datacolor AG said it reached sales of $39.7 million in the first half of its fiscal year.

EX-DIVIDEND

ABB- 0.80 CHF/shr dividend