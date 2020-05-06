Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 6

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

The lender’s employees have been told to expect to return to work in four phases from work-at-home arrangements implemented because of the coronavirus, Bloomberg reported.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

ALCON - No dividend proposed

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Igea Pharma said Miami University had confirmed the “high quality” of Igea’s COVID-19 rapid test

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BB BIOTECH - Baader Helvea raises to add from reduce; raises target price to 68 Swiss francs from 65 Swiss francs

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)