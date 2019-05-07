Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 7

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.2 percent at 9,636 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker released new data on studies of its investigational medicine for spinal muscular atrophy, risdiplam, and said it will submit the material in regulatory filings planned for the second half of this year.

ADECCO GROUP

The temporary staffing company reported a 1 percent decline in revenues during the first three months of the year, as the European economy limped into the second quarter and the U.S.-China trade war looked set to escalate.

NESTLE

The company is due to hold its investor seminar in the U.S. with markets likely to focus on any update on portfolio management, the L’Oreal stake and the outlook for the U.S. and Chinese markets.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said it is presenting a new tool for doctors and patients amid efforts to promote its new multiple sclerosis drug Mayzent for the secondary-progressive form of the disease

* Kudelski announced the appointment of Dave Luken as CEO of its Skidata division.

* Schaffner Holding said it expected sales to increase slightly in the second half of its fiscal year as net profit after the first six months fell to 3.5 millions Swiss francs.

* SIG Combibloc said first-quarter profit rose as the Swiss maker of drinks packaging stuck to its full-year targets

* Orascom Development said it had entered a long-term collaboration with Chief Executive Khaled Bichara, including as lump-sum payment of 3 million francs to settle remuneration under his old contract. The pact is up for approval at Tuesday’s AGM.

* PSP Swiss Property said Q1 net income rose 16.9 percent

* OC Oerlikon said first-quarter orders fell 10.2 percent, but the Swiss industrial company confirmed its full-year targets

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)