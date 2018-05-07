Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 7

ZURICH, May 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8,909 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NESTLE

Nestle will pay Starbucks $7.15 billion as part of a global coffee alliance in which the Swiss-based food giant is getting the rights to market the U.S. coffee company’s products around the world outside Starbucks’ coffee shops.

ROCHE

Roche’s immunotherapy combination that includes Tecentriq, Avastin and chemotherapy will get a speeded-up review by U.S. regulators for use in initial treatment of people with a common form of lung cancer, the Swiss drugmaker said.

SWISS RE

Discussions between Swiss Re and SoftBank about the Japanese group potentially taking a stake in the reinsurer are faltering, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, quoting people close to the matter.

For more, click on

OC OERLIKON

The Swiss technology group is preparing to list its drive systems business by the middle of the year, aiming to raise cash for other parts of its business, people close to the matter told Reuters.

NOVARTIS

India’s Aurobindo Pharma has launched a $1.6 billion bid to buy Novartis generics unit, according to Indian business daily Mint.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* UBS Chairman Axel Weber said in an interview with Swiss radio SRF on Saturday the bank was committed to sustainably grow its dividend and share price.

* Credit Suisse, UBS: The two Swiss banks need to get Russian investor Viktor Vekselberg to pay back 310 million Swiss francs in loans by June 5 to comply with U.S. sanctions, Schweiz am Wochenende reported on Saturday. Vekselberg may have to sell stakes in Sulzer, Oerlikon or Schmolz+Bickenbach for that, the newspaper said.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank is due to publish details of sight deposits at 0800 GMT.

* The Swiss Federal Statistics Office is due to publish details on consumer prices for April at 0715 GMT.