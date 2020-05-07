Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 7

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank said the COVID-19 impact on its ROTE goal for 2020 cannot be predicted at this time.

ROCHE

Chief Executive Severin Schwan said it is too early to say if the coronavirus crisis will make it easier to acquire companies, but he would not rule it out, according to an interview in Neue Zuercher Zeitung.

NOVARTIS

The company priced its treatment for a hard-to-treat form of lung cancer at the U.S. wholesale acquisition cost of $17,950 for a 28-day supply, following the drug’s approval by regulators.

MCH GROUP

The trade fair organizer canceled Baselworld 2021, after scrubbing the 2020 event due to the coronavirus. “Together with the exhibitors and visitors, we are working intensively on clarifying and discussing the requirements and options for new platforms,” it said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schaffner reported half-year EPS of 0.88 Swiss francs. It added that the overall impact of Covid-19 on sales and results cannot be assessed accurately at this time.

* Adecco Group said it has raised 225 million Swiss francs in a bond issue, due in November 2025.

* ABB said it has won $180 million in orders from rail manufacturer Stadler to supply equipment for more than 160 trains in Europe and North America.

* Roche outlined data releases for the ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program for new drugs, including initial information on its novel anti-TIGIT cancer immunotherapy, in combination with Tecentriq.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* ADECCO - Goldman Sachs raises to neutral from sell

* LANDIS + GYR - JP Morgan cuts target price to 64 Swiss francs from 72 Swiss francs

EX-DIVIDEND

CREDIT SUISSE - 0.14 chf/shr dividend

ECONOMY

* Swiss April jobless data due at 0545 GMT. Rate seen at 3.3%

* Swiss April forex reserves data due at 0700 GMT