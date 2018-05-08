Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 8

ZURICH, May 8(Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

LAFARGEHOLCIM

LafargeHolcim reported a 13 percent fall in first quarter earnings as the world’s largest cement maker embarks on its new strategy under recently-appointed Chief Executive Jan Jenisch. Its shares were seen falling 0.6 percent in pre-market trading.

For more news, click on

ADECCO

Adecco Group reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter earnings as the world’s largest staffing company said revenue growth was running at an underlying 5-6 percent in March and April. Its shares were indicated to open down 1.6 percent.

For more news, click on

SWISS LIFE

The life insurer said it generated fee income of 395 million Swiss francs in the first quarter of 2018, up 9 percent in local currencies. Its shares were indicated to rise 1.5 percent.

For more, click on

DUFRY

The airport retailer on Tuesday reported an organic growth of 7.1 percent and an 18.4 percent jump in first-quarter core earnings, driven by robust performance in Eastern Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Emmi said Chief Financial Officer Joerg Riboni is to hand over his duties as per April 2019.

* PSP Swiss Property said net income rose by 8.7 percent to 43.2 million Swiss francs in the first quarter.

* Roche said new data from its early and late-stage clinical studies on more than 19 approved and investigational cancer medicines will be presented at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place from 1-5 June, in Chicago, IL, United States.

* Schmolz & Bickenbach said adjusted Ebitda grew 5.6 percent to 70.3 million euros ($83.74 million) in the first quarter.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent in April from 2.9 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.

* The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening its 0.5 percent bond maturing in 2055 in a tender . ($1 = 0.8395 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)