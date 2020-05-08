Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 8

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7% higher at 9,685 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CORONAVIRUS

Financial markets began pricing in a negative U.S. interest rate environment for the first time, a place the Federal Reserve is determined not to go, as investors grappled with the economic consequences of the new coronavirus outbreak.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Stadler Rail said its IT network was attacked, which likely led to a data leak. The company added it was able to continue making trains.

* HBM Healthcare Investments AG: profit of CHF 183 million for 2019/2020 FY; increase of proposed cash distribution to CHF 7.70 per share

* Dormakaba Holding AG: Q3 organic sales declined at group level around 3%, mainly because of weak business in China in February and March 2020; EBITDA margin was around 150 basis points lower than year-back figure; withdrawing previous guidance

* Datacolor said it was refraining from providing an assessment of its business performance due to the pandemic but it was well-prepared to overcome the consequences of the economic downturn.

* Meyer Burger said a start-up company had terminated an agreement on solar cell equipment.

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)