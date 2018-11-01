Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 1

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Q3 results due. Net profit seen up 84 percent. Poll:

LALIQUE

Chairman and prime shareholder Silvio Denz tells Finanz und Wirtschaft paper he could reduce his 72 percent stake to as low as 51 percent if needed to help foster a partnership or a capital increase linked to an acquisition.

ROCHE HOLDING

AbbVie Inc and Roche Holding AG said on Wednesday their immunotherapy delayed the progression of a type of blood and bone marrow cancer when used in combination with the Swiss drugmaker’s cancer drug in a late-stage trial.

SWISSCOM

Q3 results due. Net profit after minorities seen down 7.9 percent. Poll:

SWISS RE

Full 9M results due. The group said on Oct. 13 that third-quarter claims losses were large for an individual quarter but that cumulative losses for the first nine months were broadly in line with expectations.

VONTOBEL

Q3 results due.

* ENR Russia Invest said on Wednesday net asset value per share at 30 September 2018 was SFR 18.08.

ECONOMY

October CPI due at 0815 GMT. Seen at 0.2 m/m, 1.1 y/y.

October purchase manager index due at 0815 GMT. Seen down at 58.5 points, vs. 59.7 point the month before.