Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 13

ZURICH, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Nov 13:

NOVARTIS

The company’s bid to move in on Bayer’s and Regeneron’s eye-drug turf was buoyed on Friday by data showing patients on the Swiss drugmaker’s new RTH258 drug showed less disease activity than those on its rivals’ drug Eylea.

For more info, click on

CREDIT SUISSE

Activist shareholder Rudolf Bohli who wants to break up the bank has been in contact with the Qatar Investment Authority, one of the largest shareholders in Credit Suisse, according to newspaper Schweiz am Wochenende, without citing sources. Talks between Bohli and Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam focused on RBR’s argument that the bank should cut overheads and take greater advantage of technology, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the meeting.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Nestle said its U.S. business had initiated a recall of Hot Pockets four cheese pizza snack bites due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The company said there had been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

* Huber+Suhner said it was acquiring Inwave Elektronik, a Swiss specialist in microwave and RF-over-fiber solutions which convert radio frequencies to analogue fiber optic signals and vice versa.

* Meyer Burger said it has sold its non-PV related diamond wire production business.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank is due to publish details of sight deposits at 0900 GMT.