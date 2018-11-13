Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 13

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,001 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker’s Tecentriq medicine will get a speedy review by U.S. regulators in a tough-to-treat form of breast cancer as the company seeks to be first in the race to have its immunotherapy approved for this indication.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

LafargeHolcim is selling its Indonesian business to Semen Indonesia as it reviews its portfolio to improve its financial strength, the world’s largest cement maker said in a statement on Monday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swisscom said Fastweb reached a final agreement for the acquisition of Tiscali’s fixed wireless branch of business and full ownership of 3.5 GHz spectrum.

* Givaudan announced a 20 million Swiss franc ($19.80 million) investment in Expressions Parfumees.

* Vetropack said it was planning to invest 200 million euros ($224.88 million) over the next three years in a new glassworks plant in Boffalora sopra Ticino that will replace the existing plant in Trezzano by the end of 2021.

* CEVA Logistics said its third-quarter operating profit fell due to provisons for its Italian contract logistics business and that it is committed to boosting its partnership with CMA CGM.

* Peach Property Group said it is planning to repay a 2015 hybrid bond as soon as possible, with the bond to terminate on Dec. 15.

* PSP Swiss Property said it boosted its vacancy guidance for year-end 2018 to 5 percent, while confirming its EBITDA guidance for the full year. Net income for the first nine months fell 2.2 percent to 134.8 million francs.

ECONOMY

Swiss October producer/import prices due at 0815 GMT.