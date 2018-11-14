Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 14

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 8,982 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

BALOISE

Baloise said it was confident in generating over 400 million Swiss francs ($397.50 million) in cash this year and maintaining its dividend policy, after business volumes in the first nine months fell 2.1 percent to 7.07 billion francs.

NOVARTIS

Alcon has filed a form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for its proposed spin-off from Novartis, outlining plans for a tax neutral separation, Novartis said. The spin-off is expected to be completed in the first half of 2019.

ADDEX THERAPEUTICS

Switzerland’s bourse SIX has opened an investigation into Addex Therapeutics over possible violations of regular reporting obligations and provisions regarding ad hoc publicity, the exchange said on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Implenia will propose Barbara Lambert for election to its board of directors at the group’s annual general meeting.

* Bossard Holding said it was taking over the business of China’s Linquan Precision Co. Ltd., with around 8 million Swiss francs of annual sales.

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled.