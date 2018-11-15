Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 15

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

UBS

The company has hired bankers for a new group courting pensions and wealth funds, Bloomberg reported.

Kweku Adoboli, a former UBS trader convicted for fraud over unauthorised trades that cost the Swiss bank $2.3 billion, was deported to Ghana despite a long campaign to keep him in Britain, the BBC reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Panalpina said it issued a 150 million Swiss franc ($149 million) bond, the proceeds of which it said would be used to “optimise the company’s financing structure.”

ECONOMY

No Swiss economic data scheduled. ($1 = 1.0060 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)