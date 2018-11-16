Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 16

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent higher at 8,912 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

A French court said it would hand down a verdict in the money laundering trial of UBS on Feb. 20, at the end of weeks of hearings during which the bank faced allegations of helping wealthy French people evade taxes.

ABB

The company is in talks with Hitachi and Mitsubishi Electric to sell all or part of the Swiss engineering group’s embattled power grids business, sources familiar with the issue told Reuters.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sonova appointed Victoria Carr-Brendel as group vice president of its cochlear implants unit and president of advanced bionics and named Ludger Althoff as group vice president of operations.

* Aryzta said 97.4 percent of the subscription rights for its new registered shares had been exercised.

* Asmallworld said former McKinsey consultant Alexander Koenig will join the company’s executive team as Managing Director of its First Class & More International AG subsidiary.

* Lonza and Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SSB) announced that they have modified their agreement for supply of cell culture media by mutual accord.

* Starrag Group said problems with processing its orders at multiple locations as well as unsuccessful efforts to address the situation mean that sales and profit for the full year will be well under the previous period. The company has swapped out leadership at two locations, and said it still expects to reach mid-term targets.

ECONOMY

No Swiss economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)