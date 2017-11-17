Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 17

ZURICH, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

ROCHE

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Roche’s Hemlibra, a new medicine for haemophilia A that the Swiss drugmaker is counting on to help to offset eroding sales of older medicines going off patent.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schaffner said it expects net profit in a range of 7-9 million Swiss francs for 2016/17.

* Dufry said it has successfully refinanced its main bank credit facilities of 3.4 billion Swiss francs. The agreement extends the maturity to 2022 and the new financing structure will generate combined yearly interest savings of around 50 million francs, the company said.

* Schweiter Technologies’s 3A Technology & Management AG has signed an agreement with Halter AG to sell its investment property in Neuhausen. The transaction will generate a book gain in the single-digit Swiss franc millions for Schweiter, the company said.

ECONOMY

Recent moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy is helping the Swiss National Bank in its campaign against the “highly valued” Swiss franc, SNB Governor Andrea Maechler said on Thursday.