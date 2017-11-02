Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 2

ZURICH, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse reports earnings amid an activist campaign by boutique Swiss hedge fund RBR to split Switzerland’s second-biggest bank into three parts. With the bank already in the middle of a restrucutre by Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, investors are looking for further progress in growing its core wealth management business, an update on a multi-billion dollar cost-cutting drive and efforts to sell out of business it no longer wants be in.

SWISS RE

The world’s second-largest reinsurer releases nine-month figures after it estimated preliminary claims from hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and earthquakes in Mexico at $3.6 billion.

SWISSCOM

Analysts polled by Reuters expect third-quarter profit to dip. Swisscom said in August it planned to offer an unchanged dividend for 2017 after the state-controlled telecoms company beat profit forecasts during its second quarter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Meyer Burger Technology AG - ‍ adjusts its previous EBITDA guidance for fiscal year 2017 to a level of chf 5-15 mln​

ECONOMY

Consumer confidence at 0645 GMT

Consumer confidence at 0645 GMT

Retail sales at 0815 GMT