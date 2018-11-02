Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 2

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.6 percent higher at 9,067 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE HOLDING AG

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Roche diagnostics’ voluntary recall of certain test strip lots used with its CoaguChek test meter devices, as a class I recall.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its appeal seeking to avoid having to conduct another trial of its product Methylene Blue MMX, for use in identifying lesions during colonoscopies.

* New Value AG said additional equity financing has not been secured yet and is anticipated to be concluded during first half of 2019.

* Comet Holding cut its full-year outlook and said sales in 2018 are projected to reach 430-440 million Swiss francs ($430-440 million, instead of CHF 440-460 million.

* Luzerner Kantonalbank reported net profit after Q3 down At CHF 147.1 million, confirmed its outlook.

* CEVA Logistics AG: Ceva Logistics and Goodpack enter into strategic alliance for the tyre sector

* MCH Group AG: will take further measures by year-end to reduce costs, focus strategic initiatives and investments, and streamline the organization

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

LEONTEQ AG: Credit Suisse starts coverage with “neutral” rating.

VP BANK AG: Moody’s upgrades VPBank Finance Company Limited’s CFR to B1.

ECONOMY

Swiss September retail prices due at 0815 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)