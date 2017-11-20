FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 20
Sections
Featured
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Buyers circle suddenly attractive media companies
BUSINESS
Buyers circle suddenly attractive media companies
Why social democrats have become irrelevant
Commentary
Why social democrats have become irrelevant
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money Markets RSS
November 20, 2017 / 5:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

JULIUS BAER

The Swiss private bank is due to publish its 10-month interim statement at 0600 GMT.

CLARIANT

Large Swiss shareholders are increasingly in favour of activist shareholder White Tale’s restructuring plans for Clariant, Sonntagszeitung said on Sunday, referring to an asset fund and a pension fund manager.

White Tale, which prevented a planned merger with Huntsman , wants Clariant to sell its plastics and coatings business and reinvest the proceeds in higher-margin areas.

Clariant management had to “obey or give way”, a White Tale representative said according to the paper.

RAIFFEISEN

Raiffeisen President Johannes Ruegg-Sturm will appoint Pascal Gantenbein as an independent lead director of the bank on Dec. 1, Sonntagszeitung said citing a letter to staff.

Ruegg-Sturm will withdraw from all issues related to a Swiss watchdog probe into the bank, according to the paper.

SWATCH

After a three-year downturn, the Swiss watch industry sees a significantly growing demand, Swatch Chief Executive Nick Hayek told NZZ am Sonntag. “The upswing is remarkable,” Hayek said. Swatch’s October sales growth exceeded the more than 10 percent increase in September, he said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* DormaKaba said it is making management changes, including the departure of of Chief Integration Officer Beat Malacarne on June 30, 2018. Stefano Zocca will take over leadership of combined segments key systems and movable walls.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank is due to release data on sight deposits at 0900 GMT.

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.