Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 20

ZURICH, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

JULIUS BAER

The Swiss private bank is due to publish its 10-month interim statement at 0600 GMT.

CLARIANT

Large Swiss shareholders are increasingly in favour of activist shareholder White Tale’s restructuring plans for Clariant, Sonntagszeitung said on Sunday, referring to an asset fund and a pension fund manager.

White Tale, which prevented a planned merger with Huntsman , wants Clariant to sell its plastics and coatings business and reinvest the proceeds in higher-margin areas.

Clariant management had to “obey or give way”, a White Tale representative said according to the paper.

RAIFFEISEN

Raiffeisen President Johannes Ruegg-Sturm will appoint Pascal Gantenbein as an independent lead director of the bank on Dec. 1, Sonntagszeitung said citing a letter to staff.

Ruegg-Sturm will withdraw from all issues related to a Swiss watchdog probe into the bank, according to the paper.

SWATCH

After a three-year downturn, the Swiss watch industry sees a significantly growing demand, Swatch Chief Executive Nick Hayek told NZZ am Sonntag. “The upswing is remarkable,” Hayek said. Swatch’s October sales growth exceeded the more than 10 percent increase in September, he said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* DormaKaba said it is making management changes, including the departure of of Chief Integration Officer Beat Malacarne on June 30, 2018. Stefano Zocca will take over leadership of combined segments key systems and movable walls.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank is due to release data on sight deposits at 0900 GMT.