Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 20

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS GROUP

UBS Group AG’s UBSG.S Australian unit was fined A$120,000($87,552.00) after the Markets Disciplinary Panel found that certain buy-backs were not in the ordinary course of trading, the Australian corporate watchdog said on Tuesday.

JULIUS BAER

10M interim report due

Sonova Holding

Half-year 2018/19 results due

NOVARTIS

Novartis’s Sandoz unit announced that it and Pear Therapeutics have launched a digital treatment for patients with substance abuse disorder, saying the reSET product - a mobile phone app used in conjunction with other treatment - helped prevent relapses.

PANALPINA

Swiss logistics company Panalpina said on Monday that Chairman Peter Ulber would not stand for re-election at the next annual general meeting in May, clearing the way for an independent candidate to take over the job.

ORIOR AG

The company said on Monday it was notified that UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG has exceeded the 10% voting rights threshold.

FUNDAMENTA REAL ESTATE

The company said on Tuesday it planned to raise additional funds by issuing up to 6.3 million new shares with a maximum net proceeds of around chf 86.60 million plus an over-allotment option of 15 percent.

ZUR ROSE GROUP

The company said on Monday its shareholders approved capital increase.

ECONOMY

Switzerland’s October trade balance data due at 0700 GMT.