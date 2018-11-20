Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 20

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
UBS Group AG’s UBSG.S Australian unit was fined A$120,000($87,552.00) after the Markets Disciplinary Panel found that certain buy-backs were not in the ordinary course of trading, the Australian corporate watchdog said on Tuesday.
10M interim report due
Sonova Holding
Half-year 2018/19 results due
Novartis’s Sandoz unit announced that it and Pear Therapeutics have launched a digital treatment for patients with substance abuse disorder, saying the reSET product - a mobile phone app used in conjunction with other treatment - helped prevent relapses.
Swiss logistics company Panalpina said on Monday that Chairman Peter Ulber would not stand for re-election at the next annual general meeting in May, clearing the way for an independent candidate to take over the job.
The company said on Monday it was notified that UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG has exceeded the 10% voting rights threshold.
The company said on Tuesday it planned to raise additional funds by issuing up to 6.3 million new shares with a maximum net proceeds of around chf 86.60 million plus an over-allotment option of 15 percent.
The company said on Monday its shareholders approved capital increase.
Switzerland’s October trade balance data due at 0700 GMT.
Reporting by Zurich Newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk