ZURICH, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

NESTLE

Nestle has held preliminary talks about purchasing all or parts of Hain Celestial, Bloomberg reported, citing sources

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sulzer AG says planned acquisition of Simcro cancelled‍​

* Valora ‍successfully completes capital increase with net proceeds of approximately chf 166 million​

ECONOMY

The Federal Customs Office is due to publish October trade data at 0700 GMT.