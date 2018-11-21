Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 21

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,775 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned that when Novartis’ multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya is stopped, the disease can become worse than before the medicine was started or while it was being taken.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* U Blox Holding slashed its sales and profit guidance for 2018, as it said markets for its wireless semiconductors and modules are impacted by U.S.-Chinese trade tensions, among other factors.

* Aryzta AG said that, following completion of the 10 for 1 rights issue and the issue of 900,184,940 new shares, the total number of registered shares is 993,105,727. The company holds 2,902,293 registered shares in treasury so the total number of voting rights is 990,203,434.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said it entered into an agreement with Idorsia Ltd to acquire the option to exclusively in-license, by way of sub-license, the first-in-class dissociative steroid vamorolone.

* Dufry said it had secured a longterm contract for 15 P&O Ferries ships to be operated under the World Duty Free brand, adding to its strategy of boosting its presence among cruise ships and ferries.

* Kuehne & Nagel said it bought the U.S.-based logistics service Quick, with about 550 employees and more than $200 million annual revenue, to expand its business in time-sensitive deliveries for industries including healthcare. No purchase price was given.

ECONOMY

No Swiss economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)