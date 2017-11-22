Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 22

ZURICH, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,348 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Investis said it is increasing its stake in Fonciere De La Dixence resort to 75 percent from 50 percent.

* Adecco said Ian Lee, as Regional Head Asia Pacific, and Chief Information Officer Rob James will join its executive committee as of 2018.

* Hochdorf said that it placed a 125 million Swiss franc ($126.20 million) hybrid bond.

* KTM said that Pierer Industrie has acquired 5.42 percent of outstanding shares from board members and others close to the motorcycle maker. Pierer Konzerngesellschaft GmbH still holds around 63.61 percent and Pierer Industrie AG around 5.42 percent of the share capital.

* Comet Group confirmed its 2017 guidance of sales of 430-450 million Swiss francs and an EBITDA margin of 14-16 percent. It said it also expects to reach the targets for 2020 – sales of 500 million Swiss francs and an EBITDA margin of 16-18 percent – ahead of schedule.

ECONOMY