Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 22

BERLIN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.1 percent at 8,833 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

Roche said its cancer drug, Venclexta, received accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as part of a combination treatment for newly diagnosed patients with a form of leukaemia.

SWISSCOM

An Italian administrative court annulled fines on several phone operators, including Swisscom’s Fastweb, which had been imposed last year by communications regulator AGCOM over a billing practice.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Energiedienst Holding announced its EBIT profit would be much lower than expected in the second half of the year.

* EFG International said it has appointed Lenja Lascari as the new CEO for Luxembourg.

* Valora said Insa Klasing and Sascha Zahnd would stand for election to its board of directors at its Annual General Meeting on 29 March 2019.

* Dufry said it has won a contract for five Hudson convenience stores at Zurich Airport.

* Carlo Gavazzi Holding said its first half net profit rose 12.2 percent to 4.6 million Swiss francs ($4.63 million).

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* Swatch Group - Barclays cuts to “sector perform” from “outperform”

ECONOMY

Q3 Industrial production data due at 0815 GMT.