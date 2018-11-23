Consumer Goods and Retail
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 23

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,792 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

The company said it had received European Union approval for its Luxturna gene therepy to restore sight to people with a rare inherited retinal disease.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Barry Callebaut said Renata Jacobs, Nathalie Albin-Jacobs and Nicolas Jacobs have each agreed to a lock-up on the shares for period of 120 days until March 15, 2019, after their previously announced sale of 2.7 percent of the comapny’s share capital.

* Comet Group named Thomas Wenzel as leader of its X-Ray Systems division and a member of its managing board.

