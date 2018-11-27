Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 27

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,921 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker’s Alcon eyecare unit, which is being spun off to shareholders in 2019, plans to pay a dividend in 2020 and will focus on “bolt-on” acquisitions to help boost operating margins to the mid-20 percent range, from the high-teens now.

Its Sandoz generics division won European approval for a biosimilar version of Amgen’s Neulasta.

EMMI ORIOR

Orior CFO Ricarda Demarmels will step down from her role to become Emmi’s CFO next year.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche’s Genentech announced the U.S. FDA had approved an autoinjector for treating arthritis.

* Dottikon said sales fell 19 percent in the first half to 56.6 million francs, as operating margins slipped and net income tumbled to 2 million francs, from nearly 10 million in the year earlier.

* Barry Callebaut and Garudafood extended their supply partnership in Indonesia.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP - Morgan Stanley cuts to “equal-weight” from “overweight”

GEBERIT - Credit Suisse cuts to “neutral” from “outperform”

ECONOMY

No Swiss economic data scheduled