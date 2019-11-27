Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 27

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

PARTNERS GROUP

The Swiss-listed private equity company is thinking about selling U.K. software maker Civica, Bloomberg reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Unlisted Gategroup confirmed it was in discussions with Lufthansa about buying LSG’s European operations.

* Lonza said it has signed a strategic collaboration with DiNAQOR to advance gene therapy programs for patients with monogenic cardiomyopathies.

* New Value said it decided to sell all shares in Sensimed, which is going through a fire sale in an effort to avoid bankruptcy.

* Stadler Rail said it sold FLIRT trains to Azerbaijan for 115 million euros

* Aevis Victoria said it is buying hotel properties from Credit Suisse, including the company that manages the Intercontinental Hotel in Davos

* Evolva Holding said it has proposed Beat In-Albon as its new chairman

* Edisun Power said it raised nearly 52 million Swiss francs in a capital increase

* Alpiq said its final day of trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be Dec. 16 prior to its delisting

* MCH Group said a shareholder group had asked for an extraordinary general meeting where it wants to push through a special examination of the company’s strategy, among other things, as the company faces challenges with events including its Baselworld watch fair

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

CLARIANT - Credit Suisse reinstates coverage with “outperform” rating and 24 Sfr target price

LANDIS & GYR: Credit Suisse raised its target price to 114 francs from 95 francs

VIFOR PHARMA: Credit Suisse raised its target price to 192 francs from 167 francs after the pharma company said on Tuesday that a trial of a key medicine had met its goal

ECONOMY

* Swiss November investor sentiment due at 0900 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)