Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 28

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The company expects slower sales growth but higher profitability during 2019, the world’s largest cement maker said on Wednesday, adding it is counting on “solid market demand” for its building materials to continue.

ROCHE

Roche is buying U.S.-based Jecure Therapeutics, joining Pfizer, Gilead Sciences and Novartis in pursuit of new drugs to treat fatty liver disease.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker’s eyecare unit Alcon is counting on a nearsightedness epidemic to help to drive growth and profitability as a growing number of people damage their eyes by spending less time outdoors and more on mobile devices.

NESTLE

The race for GlaxoSmithKline’s Indian Horlicks nutrition business is nearly over and either Unilever or Nestle is likely to be the winner, media reports indicated.

COMPANY NEWS:

* Arbonia said it may cut 80 jobs at a Belgium location as it seeks to strengthen its HVAC Division by consolidating production of steel panel radiators

* Obseva said it started a Phase 3 clinical trial of its oral oxytocin receptor antagonist, nolasiban, for the improvement of rates of pregnancy and live birth in patients undergoing assisted reproduction technology

ECONOMY

Swiss investor sentiment for November due at 0900 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)