Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 3
November 3, 2017 / 5:38 AM / in 18 minutes

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker is working with Centerview to review options for its dermatology business, including a possible sale, as it trims non-core assets, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Amgen and Novartis announce expanded collaboration with Banner Alzheimer’s Institute in pioneering prevention programme

For more news see

UBS

Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has enlisted investment bank UBS Group AG for help in its effort to secure a higher price in Qualcomm Inc.’s planned purchase of NXP Semiconductors NV or bring in a new bidder, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Autoneum said it placed a 100 million Swiss franc 2025 bond with a coupon of 1.125 percent.

* Pargesa said it had economic operating income of 348.1 million francs at September 30, up from 280.8 million francs in the year-earlier period.

* Investis said it sees significantly lower income taxes for 2017, compared to the previous year, due to a 11 million franc reversal of deferred tax liabilities. Its full year operating targets are unchanged.

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
