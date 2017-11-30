Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 30

ZURICH, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CREDIT SUISSE

When Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam updates investors in London on Thursday, they will be hoping for an outlook for Switzerland’s second-biggest lender beyond 2018, the final year of an ambitious turnaround laid out in 2015. They will also be listening out for any signals the lender will further pare back goals in its wealth management units.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis announces phase three strive data published in NEJM

* Eastern Property Holdings 9-Month Net Rental Income At $52 Mln

* Meyer Burger Technology Confirms Strong Momentum In Incoming Orders

* Forbo Holding: Fixed-Price Buyback Offer Completed

ECONOMY

Swiss National Bank board member Fritz Zurbruegg said on Wednesday that the Swiss franc remains susceptible to safe-haven pressure, adding the central bank remained ready to intervene to stem upward pressure on the currency.

Swiss GDP for the third quarter released at 0645 GMT

KOF economic barometer for November due at 0800 GMT

Swiss retail sales in October due at 0815 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)