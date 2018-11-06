Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 6

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

ADECCO

Q3 results due. Revenue seen up 1.5 pct yr/yr.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* New Venturetec said it finished its 2017-18 financial year with a profit of $26.06 million.

* Kuehne & Nagel said it had been selected by Easyjet for a fleet refurbishment and modification work.

* Burkhalter Group said it was buying Elektro Niklaus AG, from eastern Switzerland.

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled.