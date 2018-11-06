Switzerland Market Report
November 6, 2018 / 5:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 6

1 Min Read

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

ADECCO

Q3 results due. Revenue seen up 1.5 pct yr/yr.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* New Venturetec said it finished its 2017-18 financial year with a profit of $26.06 million.

* Kuehne & Nagel said it had been selected by Easyjet for a fleet refurbishment and modification work.

* Burkhalter Group said it was buying Elektro Niklaus AG, from eastern Switzerland.

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled.

Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.