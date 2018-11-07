Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 7

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Q4 results due. Sales revenues seen up 6.1 percent at 1.71 billion Swiss francs ($1.70 billion). Poll:

SWISS LIFE

Q3 results due.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ams AG : announces partial buyback of USD convertible bonds, due 2022, and/or EUR convertible bonds, due 2025; market value of up to USD 100 million, equivalent to approx. EUR 88 million, from company funds, depending on market conditions

* Kuehne und Nagel International AG: Terex Corporation selects Kuehne + Nagel for digital supply chain management

* Banque Profil de Gestion SA: 9-month net result CHF -714,572 versus CHF 772,933 year ago

* Meyer Burger Technology: Company received first order for its new wafer inspection system.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy remains the right path to follow, SNB Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said in an interview with a Swiss newspaper, adding that SNB’s huge balance sheet would not impede further currency market interventions.

No economic data scheduled. ($1 = 1.0040 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)