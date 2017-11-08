Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 8

ZURICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SWISS LIFE

Analysts polled by Reuters expect Q3 gross written premiums to rise 1.3 percent to 3.26 billion Swiss francs

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Q4 sales seen up 1.2 pct at 1.69 billion francs in Reuters poll

ZURICH

The insurer’s Zurich Insurance plc unit has agreed to transfer its German legacy medical malpractice book to Catalina Insurance Ireland DAC, a portfolio representing reserves of around $450 million. It said the transaction was expected to have a small positive impact on capital and earnings upon completion.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Ascom Holding AG wins Dutch hospital order worth around 1.1 million francs

* ams says to collaborate with Sunny Opotech, part of Sunny Optical Technology Group, to develop and market 3D sensing camera solutions for mobile device and automotive applications

* Goldbach Group AG and SevenOne media deepen their strategic partnership in Switzerland

* Banque Profil De Gestion SA 9-month net profit 0.8 mln francs

* Swiss Estates says ALSA PK builds 5.01 percent voiting stake‍​

ECONOMY

Results of monthly government bond tender due around 1000 GMT