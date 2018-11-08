Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 8

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,081 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

Switzerland’s largest bank, said it expects to be sued by the U.S. Department of Justice as early as Thursday on civil charges related to the sale of mortgage-backed securities in the run-up to the 2008-09 financial crisis, according to a company statement.

ZURICH INSURANCE

Zurich Insurance posted a 2 percent rise in nine-month property and casualty premiums and confirmed its financial targets despite a hit from larger-than-expected natural catastrophe losses.

SGS

The testing and inspection company holds investor days until Friday. SGS on Wednesday cut its profit targets for 2020, citing a downturn in commodities markets.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG: The company won a multi-year contract for warehousing and fulfillment of Pratt & Whitney engine parts in Atlanta, GA.

* Georg Fischer AG: GF RECEIVES RECORD ORDERS FOR THE PROMISING E-MOBILITY MARKET IN CHINA; NEW ORDERS FROM CHINESE AND EUROPEAN CARMAKERS AMOUNT TO AROUND CHF 370 MILLION

* Bank Cler AG: SIX Swiss Exchange authorizes delisting co’s bearer share and exemption from certain publicity obligations

* METALL ZUG AG: NEW BUSINESS UNIT FOR INFRASTRUCTURE AND TECHNOLOGY CLUSTER ZUG

* Kuros Biosciences AG: CONVENES EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON NOVEMBER 29

* VALIANT HOLDING AG: GROUP PROFIT AFTER NINE MONTHS ROSE TO 85.2 MILLION SWISS FRANCS

* Schmolz & Bickenbach AG: Q3 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR 41.8 MILLION WAS 10.0% HIGHER THAN IN Q3 2017 WITH EUR 38.0 MILLION

ECONOMY

The Swiss unemployment rate remained steady at a non-seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in October, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Thursday.

Swiss National Bank board member Andrea Maechler is due to speak at an event in Geneva at 1730 GMT.