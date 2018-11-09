Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 9

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 9,065 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

Novartis NOVN.S said on Thursday its Sandoz division was recalling one lot of losartan tablets after finding traces of a probable carcinogen in the blood pressure drug.

Novartis also reported it has acquired a 20.7 percent stake in Gamida Cell as of Oct 26.

For more news, click on

RICHEMONT

Luxury goods group Richemont said economic and geopolitical uncertainties were weighing on customer sentiment after net profit fell, excluding a one-off gain, in the six months to Sept. 30 and sales growth slowed towards the end of the period.

For more news, click on

SGS SA

CEO Frankie Ng is due to outline lowered targets that the company said were needed after a downturn in commodities markets.

For more news, click on

UBS

The U.S. government filed a civil fraud lawsuit accusing UBS of defrauding investors in its sale of residential mortgage-backed securities leading up to the 2008-09 global financial crisis.

For more news, click on

COMPANY NEWS

* Implenia said it has been commissioned to build one of Sweden’s longest bridges, the 730-metre long bridge in Lidingo near Stockholm. The contract is worth around 60 million francs.

ECONOMY

SNB Governing Board Member Andrea Maechler said it would be premature for the Swiss National Bank to consider tightening monetary policy even a decade after the outbreak of the global financial crisis. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)