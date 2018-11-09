Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 9

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NOVARTIS

Novartis NOVN.S said on Thursday its Sandoz division was recalling one lot of losartan tablets after finding traces of a probable carcinogen in the blood pressure drug.

Novartis also reported it has acquired a 20.7 percent stake in Gamida Cell as of Oct 26.

RICHEMONT

H1 2018/2019 results due. Net profit seen up 6.1 percent.

SGS SA

CEO Frankie Ng is due to outline lowered targets that the company said were needed after a downturn in commodities markets.

UBS

The U.S. government filed a civil fraud lawsuit accusing UBS of defrauding investors in its sale of residential mortgage-backed securities leading up to the 2008-09 global financial crisis.

ECONOMY

SNB Governing Board Member Andrea Maechler said it would be premature for the Swiss National Bank to consider tightening monetary policy even a decade after the outbreak of the global financial crisis. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)