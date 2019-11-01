Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on November 1

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3% higher at 10,245 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

A clinical trial of Novartis’s Cosentyx drug has failed to prove it is significantly better than a rival treatment for a type of arthritis, the company said. Novartis said Cosentyx, when used to treat active psoriatic arthritis, “narrowly missed statistical significance for superiority” versus Humira, a drug made by AbbVie.

CLARIANT

The Swiss chemicals company late on Thursday said it completed the sale of its healthcare packaging business.

BANK J. SAFRA SARASIN

Bank J. Safra Sarasin on Thursday named Daniel Belfer its new chief executive. Current CEO Edmond Michaan would become the bank’s head of strategy and take on other responsibilities in the larger J. Safra Group, it said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Medartis Holding AG: Oliver Marx, chief sales officer and member of executive management board, has decided to leave company

* Softwareone Holding AG: to build AWS and Azure cloud center of excellence in Japan

* Schmolz & Bickenbach AG: board of directors instructs compensation committee to assess candidates proposed by Liwet Holding

* IMCD NV: IMCD to acquire Swiss-based DCS Pharma AG

ECONOMY

* Swiss October CPI due at 0730 GMT. Seen unchanged both m/m/ and y/y

* Swiss October manufacturing PMI due at 0830 GMT. Seen at 45.0

* Swiss September retail sales data due at 0730 GMT