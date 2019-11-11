Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on November 11

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

ROCHE

Roche’s Swiss drug development organisation is due to highlight cancer, neurology and ophthalmology drugs in its pipeline.

UBS

Executive board member Iqbal Khan wants to expand credit to rich clients as a way to grow the bank’s wealth management business, Sonntagzeitung reported.

GIVAUDAN

Givaudan is buying U.S. flavour and fragrance maker Ungerer & Company, the Swiss company said as it presses ahead with its growth strategy.

CLARIANT

The speciality chemicals maker is examining a list of 20 candidates for its chief executive role, chairman and interim CEO Hariolf Kottmann told NZZ am Sonntag in an interview.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Implenia Chairman Hans Ulrich Meister said an IPO for the company’s real estate business would be in the realm of possibility, but ideally after it has reached a volume of 2-3 billion francs, according to an interview in Finanz & Wirtschaft.

* Cembra Money Bank said its cashgate subsidiary of Cembra has reached an agreement with a group of real estate management companies to sell the rental guarantee business currently operating under the SmartCaution brand.

* Clariant wants a combined $2.5 billion for masterbatches and pigments assets it has been seeking to sell, Tages-Anzeiger reported, citing company circles.

ECONOMY

* No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)