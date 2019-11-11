Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on November 11

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
Roche’s Swiss drug development organisation is due to highlight cancer, neurology and ophthalmology drugs in its pipeline.
Executive board member Iqbal Khan wants to expand credit to rich clients as a way to grow the bank’s wealth management business, Sonntagzeitung reported.
Givaudan is buying U.S. flavour and fragrance maker Ungerer & Company, the Swiss company said as it presses ahead with its growth strategy.
The speciality chemicals maker is examining a list of 20 candidates for its chief executive role, chairman and interim CEO Hariolf Kottmann told NZZ am Sonntag in an interview.
* Implenia Chairman Hans Ulrich Meister said an IPO for the company’s real estate business would be in the realm of possibility, but ideally after it has reached a volume of 2-3 billion francs, according to an interview in Finanz & Wirtschaft.
* Cembra Money Bank said its cashgate subsidiary of Cembra has reached an agreement with a group of real estate management companies to sell the rental guarantee business currently operating under the SmartCaution brand.
* Clariant wants a combined $2.5 billion for masterbatches and pigments assets it has been seeking to sell, Tages-Anzeiger reported, citing company circles.
* No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)