Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on November 12

LONZA

Chief Executive Marc Funk is leaving the Swiss chemicals company after less a year in the job, it said on Tuesday, citing personal reasons.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Jacobs Holding announced successful private placement of shares in Barry Callebaut with Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and sale of additional Barry Callebaut shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding. Shares placed at 1,915 francs per share in accelerated book building, says Jacobs Holding.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schmolz & Bickenbach reported a third quarter loss of 419.9 million euros.

* Flughafen Zuerich said the Federal Office of Civil Aviation has seen a violation of cost covering principle in the current regulatory period.

* PSP Swiss Property reported 9-month net income up at 311.5 mln Swiss francs.

* Novartis cites positive data for Cosentyx in axial spondyloarthritis.

* Peach Property Group said a corporate bon of more than 250 million euros has been fully placed.

* Edisun Power Europe said it has increased its capital by up to 31 million francs by issuing 415,000 new shares.

Economy

* No Swiss economic data scheduled