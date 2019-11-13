Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on November 13

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS

The Swiss telecommunications company faces costs of up to 125 million Swiss francs, including a break-up fee to Liberty Global, after its deal to buy the U.S. firm’s Swiss unit collapsed, Sunrise said on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EFG International said third-quarter revenue margins remained under substantial pressure. Its assets under management now total 150.7 billion francs as of October 31, up from 147.6 billion francs at end-June 2019.

* Edisun Power said shareholders approved an ordinary capital increase.

* Flughafen Zuerich said the number of passengers was down 1.2% y/y in October.

* Schindler board member Alfred Schindler told Finanz und Wirtschaft there were several reasons Schindler was not bidding for Thyssenkrupp’s elevator division.

* Baloise Holding says it expects the profit contribution before taxes from its life business will be at least 200 million francs in 2019

* Orascom said its nine-month loss narrowed to 7.9 million

ECONOMY

* No major Swiss economic data scheduled