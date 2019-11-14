Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on November 14

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2% higher at 10,321 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ZURICH INSURANCE

Europe’s fifth-largest insurance group set new targets to grow operating profit and earnings per share over the next three years ahead of its investor day in London on Thursday. The insurer aims for a business operating profit after tax return on equity (BOPAT ROE) in excess of 14% and increasing, up from its current target of more than 12%, as well as organic earnings per share growth of at least 5% annually.

SIG COMBIBLOC

Investment manager Onex has reduced its stake in packaging provider SIG Combibloc, bookrunners said on Wednesday. 30 million shares, or a 9.4% stake, were offered in a placement, they said, with Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Securities acting as joint bookrunners.

Bookrunners said books are oversubscribed at price of 13.30 Swiss francs. The shares were indicated more than 4% lower in premarket indicators.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Temenos announced issuance of 220 million Swiss francs bond.

* Sika said it opened a new mortar factory in Ethiopia where it will produce the building material for the country’s expanding construction market

ECONOMY

Swiss October producer/import price index due at 0830 GMT.