Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on November 15

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UNILABS

Private equity firm Apax Partners is considering a sale of unlisted diagnostic services business Unilabs, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Hochdorf said its board had appointed Juergen Brandt as new CFO.

ECONOMY

* No major Swiss economic data scheduled

* The Swiss National Bank remains ready to buy foreign currency to support its ultra-loose monetary policy - a necessary stance in an environment “clouded by considerable uncertainty”, SNB Governing Board member Andrea Maechler said.