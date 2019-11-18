Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on November 18

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

CREDIT SUISSE

As one of the global co-coordinators of Saudi energy giant Aramco’s initial public offering, the bank can hope to earn roughly $100 million, SonntagsZeitung reported.

NOVARTIS

Novartis won U.S. approval for its experimental sickle cell disease drug, Adakveo, making it the first of several proposed new therapies designed to offer lasting relief for patients with the debilitating blood disease to get U.S. regulatory clearance.

The Swiss drugmaker also released a new analysis of its Entresto heart failure medicine in some patients.

RAIFFEISEN SCHWEIZ

The cooperative lender held an extraordinary general meeting here that approved a series of changes to the way it operates, including simplifying its structure, in the wake of fraud allegations against its former chief executive.

COMPANY NEWS

* Roche said it was presenting new data on medicines for breast cancer at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

* Sunrise Communications said it named Giuseppe Bonina to its executive leadership team

* SGS SA was selected by industrial giant Mammoet for soil stabilisation work needed for construction of one of the world’s largest oil refineries in Nigeria, a project being built on land inside a recently reclaimed lagoon.

ECONOMY

* No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)